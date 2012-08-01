The Journal of Solid Waste Technology and Management is an international peer-reviewed journal covering landfill, recycling, waste-to-energy, waste reduction, policy and economics, composting, waste collection and transfer, municipal waste, industrial waste, residual waste and other waste management and technology subjects.

The Journal is published quarterly (February, May, August, November) by the Widener University School of Engineering. It is supported by a distinguished international editorial board . ISSN: 1088-1697. ABSTRACTED/INDEXED IN: CAS database (Chemical Abstracts), Engineering Abstracts (Compendex), Environmental Abstracts, Environmental Periodicals Bibliography, Pollution Abstracts, All-Russian Institute of Scientific and Technical Information (VINITI, REFERATIVNYI ZHURNAL ), SCOPUS, Google scholar, EBSCO, SCImago, GreenFILE

The International Conference on Solid Waste Technology and Management is an annual conference where researchers, educators, government officials, consultants, managers, community leaders and others meet to present and discuss topics related to all aspects of solid waste technology and management.

The 32nd International Conference on Solid Waste Technology and Management will be held March 19-22, 2017, in Philadelphia, PA, U.S.A